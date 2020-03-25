Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Mar 25 (BD) – At 12:30, millions of Czechs around the country will sing together in a show of solidarity. Celebrated Czech actor Zdeněk Svěrák will read a short speech broadcast on Czech Television channels, Czech Radio stations, municipal radio stations and internet streaming channels, before he and Jaroslav Uhlíř lead the country in a rendition of Není nutno, a song they wrote together for the 1983 Czech comedy Tři veteráni (Three Veterans).

Organiser Ondřej Kobza explained his motivations to the press: “People are sitting in their living rooms, watching the news about the number of dead and infected. We would like to create a huge wave of collective energy, when a million people will sing one song at one moment.”