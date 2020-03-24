Whitesnake have cancelled their upcoming live tour, including the show in Brno’s DRFG Arena on May 19th (“Whitesnake Are Back And On Tour, Playing In Brno in May With Special Guests: Europe!“), due to founder and singer David Coverdale’s health issues. Photo via Livenation.cz.

Brno, Mar 24 (BD) – “All concerts in Europe, UK and USA are cancelled due to my health problems. Specifically, I will have bilateral inguinal hernia surgery. I apologize to all my fans for this unexpected personal health issue, to the musicians of Whitesnake and Europe and to my entire team. I send my love to everyone and I believe we will all meet again soon,” said Coverdale.

Tickets can be returned to the place of purchase from April 1st, 2020, to June 6th, 2020.

David Coverdale founded Whitesnake in 1978, two years after he left Deep Purple. During the late seventies and the first half of the eighties, Whitesnake’s releases included both heavy blues-rock, on the albums “Trouble”, “Lovehunter”, “Ready And Willing” and “Come An’ Get It “, and later explosive hard rock, on the album “Slide It In” and their most successful albums “Whitesnake” (1987) and “Slip of the Tongue” (1989).

At that time, the band made an indelible mark on music history with the timeless hits “Is This Love”, “Here I Go Again” and “Still Of The Night”. Their last release was 2019’s “Flesh & Blood”, which featured in the band’s concert in Prague in June 2019.

The band Whitesnake currently consists of David Coverdale (vocals), Reb Beach (guitars), Joel Hoekstra (guitars), Michael Devin (bass), Tommy Aldridge (drums), and Michele Luppi (keyboards).