The university’s IREP department, a part of the Faculty of Social Sciences, has opened applications for its English-language bachelors’ and masters’ programs for enrollment in September 2020. Photo: IREP students in front of the Faculty of Social Studies in Brno. Credit: Lenka Brothánková.

Brno, Jan 20 (BD) – The bachelors’ program offers a complete introduction to contemporary issues in international relations and European politics, split equally between compulsory core modules and optional modules allowing students to focus on their personal interests.

“The program is designed to produce a versatile graduate with a highly applicable and sought-after skill-set in almost any international setting worldwide.” Martin Chovančík, Bachelors’ Program Coordinator

The masters’ program builds on the same topic areas, extending students’ academic potential and allowing further detailed study of key topics within the field, in two specialized tracks with an added focus on practical skills. The Faculty of Social Studies emphasises the opportunity to study in a highly-regarded university at the heart of Europe, providing high-quality tuition with excellent student support and within a lively academic community.

According to Martin Chovančík: “The program is designed to produce a versatile graduate with a highly applicable and sought-after skill-set in almost any international setting worldwide. Compared to many other programs in this field, the IREP program offers students the ability to gain in-depth knowledge in the sub-field they already chose as undergraduates, immerse themselves in a large completely international program, and last but not least directly participate in its co-creation.”

Karina Smreková, a student currently enrolled on the program, agrees, highlighting “the great versatility and flexibility that the program is giving us, with a wide range of English-taught courses to choose from in order to personalize our studies, explore the many different aspects of International Relations and European Politics, and thus give us space to find our path within it.” She also highlighted the international nature of the student body as well as the program, which gives students great opportunities to meet a diverse mix of colleagues from around the world.

“The professors and lecturers are also definitely going to help you out, and are more than happy to answer your questions.” Anjanette, Student

Anjanette Umali, another student on the program, commented that the most enjoyable aspect is the support provided: “The reading materials we are given provide a lot of information, and the classes and lectures perfectly complement the reading materials. So, if there is something that needs further explanation, the lectures will surely clarify any doubts you have. The professors and lecturers are also definitely going to help you out, and are more than happy to answer your questions.”

Photo: Lenka Brothánková.

Smrekova went on to explain the type of student who would benefit from the program: “I believe studying International Relations and European Politics in MUNI takes an ambitious person who likes to stay informed and up-to-date, as well as wants to get a better understanding of how society and politics work and develop.” She added that the career opportunities and potential benefits to society also factor among the main attractions of the course: “I definitely hope it will be a steady stepping stone paving my way towards a career in some international institution or organization in the future. I see this career as a way for me to have a positive impact on the world and do my part for society.”

Applications for the September 2020 round of enrollment opened on December 1st, and will run until June 1st. The cost of tuition is EUR 2,200 per year.

More info: https://irep.fss.muni.cz/.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The guest publisher is solely responsible for the content above, and agrees that this content is true, original, does not violate the rights of third parties, and is not contrary to law, morals, and public order.