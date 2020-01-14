The Ministry of Transport approved the Railway Administration to carry out a feasibility study on the proposed new high-speed connection. The study will advance preparations towards the project and potentially accelerate the process. Photo: Central Station in Prague, credit: SŽDC.

Czech Rep., Jan 14 (BD) – The proposed connection will potentially reduce train journeys between Prague and Brno from 2.5 hours to just 65 minutes, at an average speed of 220 km/h. Outside of cities, the trains will run at speeds of up to 300 km/h, with technical maximum possible speeds of 350 km/h.

Map: Goal – Availability in 30-60 minutes from Brno. Credit: SŽDC.

The Railway Administration is currently working on the second stage of feasibility studies, which mainly deals with the technical design of infrastructure and operational solutions. It has now been given the green light to investigate ways of speeding up the preparation process, mainly regarding the sections between Poříčany and Světlá nad Sázavou, and Velká Bítěš and Brno.

