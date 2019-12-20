The City of Brno will prepare a “video mapping” light show for New Year’s Eve on one of the buildings on náměstí Svobody. This year, for the first time, there will be a ban on bringing your own firecrackers and alcohol to the square, but Christmas market stalls will remain in place until January 5th. Photo: “Video-mapping” at Moravské náměstí at the holiday ice-rink opening.

Brno, Dec 20 (BD) – The program will start at 6pm with DJs, then at 6.30pm the “Romantica band” will play live, followed by more DJs. The program for the last day of 2019 will finish at 9pm with a “spectacular light show”.

“The event will culminate in a light show at 9pm. It will be projected on the building between Rašínova and Běhounská. ‘Spectrum Brands’ company is organizing the light show and its theme will be a surprise,” said the city’s Representative for Marketing and Tourism Kristýna Černá (ODS).

Due to the extension of this year’s Christmas markets in Náměstí Svobody, visitors will have the opportunity to refresh themselves throughout the entire program. Stalls at the side of the Winter Bar will be open from 1pm, and close at 10pm.

The city wants to regulate the New Year celebrations in Náměstí Svobody in the interests of safety, and wants to make the New Year’s celebrations appropriate for families with kids. In September, Brno Councillors approved a subsidy of nearly CZK 1 million to the Tourist Information Center to organize the New Year’s Eve program without pyrotechnics. The information center will also pay a security agency to ensure that people don’t set off their own fireworks.

Get the news first! Sign up for free to our daily newsletter here. Top stories of the day in your mailbox every morning.

