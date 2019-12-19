Over Christmas and New Year’s Eve, passengers on Brno public transport need to take into account changes to the timetable. On Christmas Eve (December 24) and on New Year’s Eve, the daily lines will be replaced by night buses in the afternoon. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, Dec 19 (BD) – On Christmas Eve, trams in Brno will operate until 3pm on Saturday timetables. The daily lines will gradually shut down after 4pm, and the night buses N89 to N99 will take over transport duties in Brno. The buses will meet at the central station regularly at: 17:00 – 17:30 – 18:00 – 18:30 – 19:00 – 19:30 – 20:00 – 20:30 – 21:00 – 21:30 – 22:00 – 22:30 – 23:00.

From then they will operate on the normal night timetable until 6am the following day, with extra connections at 2:30am and 3:30am. Between 9pm and 11pm extra buses will be added on the busiest lines.

On Wednesday, December 25th, Thursday, December 26th and on January 1, all lines will follow Saturday timetables. For New Year’s Eve, timetables for Saturdays will apply until 8pm, then night buses will take over as on December 24th.

On weekdays, December 23rd, 27th and 30th, and January 2nd and 3rd 2020, Brno public transport will follow limited working day schedules, the “holiday regime”.

