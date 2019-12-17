The man had withdrawn the huge sum in order to pay Christmas bonuses for his staff, but two robbers had other ideas. Photo: CCTV recordings from the restaurant depict two men who, with their possible witness testimony, can help to solve this crime. Source: Police CR.

Brno, Dec 17 (BD) – Police are appealing for information regarding a pickpocketing offence in a Komarov restaurant at the end of November. According to police spokesman Petr Vala, the company executive removed CZK 250,000 from his bank around midday, intended to be used to pay Christmas bonuses for his staff. He went directly to a restaurant with a colleague, where he placed his coat over the back of his chair with the money in the pocket. Due to his inattention, two robbers were able to take the entire sum from his coat without he or his colleague noticing, suggesting a very quick and inconspicuous theft.

Video: Police CR.

According to police spokesperson Petr Vala: “Police officers have CCTV recordings from the restaurant. They depict two men who, with their possible witness testimony, can help to solve this crime. If you have any information, you can contact police officers from the Brno-Komárov district department on 974 623 678, or also on the emergency number 158.”

The victim (man in the white shirt) placed his coat over the back of his chair with the money in the pocket. Photo: CCTV / Police CR.

“We encourage everyone to store their valuables in a safe place that they have a clear sight of, and never let them out of sight. Inattention doesn’t pay!” added Vala.

Photo: CCTV / Police CR.

