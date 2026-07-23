USE-IT Map For Young Travellers Now Includes Brno’s Surrounding Areas

Many young people who enjoy travelling around Europe will be familiar with the USE-IT series of city maps, created by young foreign residents or students living in European cities as a guide to the best spots in their hometowns of interest to younger visitors. Brno has now become the first European city to also include its surrounding areas in the popular guide.

“We have been cooperating with the USE-IT travel website for several years,” said Kateřina Jarošová, the City of Brno’s representative for marketing and PR. “We try to connect local young people with their headquarters, then we also subscribe to the resulting printed maps and leave them for tourists in the information centers of TIC BRNO or other visited places. This year, however, we have managed to do something exceptional – the map of Brno also contains its surroundings, i.e. the destination area of Brno, which is a first in the history of this project.”

As a project by young people for young people, USE-IT promotes interesting events, festivals and gastro spots in a light tone and graphically understandable form. Source: USE-IT

The unique feature of the project is that the maps are created by local young people who know their cities well and have an overview of what resonates with younger travellers. As a result, the maps are presented in a light tone, graphically comprehensible, and draw attention to interesting events, festivals, and gastro hotspots.

The Brno USE-IT map is the first in Europe to include the surrounding area of the city. Source: USE-IT

The regional part of the map was supported by the Destination Brno company, with the aim of opening up the unique atmosphere of the areas beyond the city limits.

“Many foreign visitors come to Brno for a short time,” said the company’s director Eva Oubělická. “Our goal is to show them that it is worth staying longer and going outside the city. Just get on a train or bus and within a few tens of minutes they can discover well-being in Kuřim, visit the Rosa Coeli monastery in Dolní Kounice, or get to know the stories of Ivančice, Židlochovice and Rajhradsko.” She added that the region offers great stories and tastes that are easily accessible even without a car.

More about the project and the maps of various European cities, including Brno, can be found on the website https://use-it.travel/.