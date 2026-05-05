Restaurant Gardens Return To Brno City Centre With The Arrival of Spring

With the arrival of spring, Brno city centre is once again filled with outside seating areas. Most places to sit outside can be found in the Brno-střed district, with more than 400 restaurant gardens receiving permits. Most of them are licensed by the district, while about a quarter are handled by the City of Brno’s transport department.

“We expect that the number of restaurant gardens this season will be the same or slightly higher than last year,” said Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno-Střed. “At the moment, we already have over 300 restaurant gardens approved and more applications are still coming in. Because of the high number of applicants, we are allowing them to start operating gardens earlier, with administrative matters being handled later. We want to support entrepreneurs in the district and accommodate visitors to the city.”

The cost of renting a restaurant garden remains the same as in 2024. The basic rate varies depending on the location, ranging from 10 to 20 crowns per square meter per day. In practice, however, restaurateurs pay less, as they receive a 50% discount for participation in the district’s cooperation program to maintain the cleanliness of public spaces, to which all operators normally sign up. Under this scheme, they pay 10 crowns per square meter in the historic center, and 5 crowns outside the center.

“We first introduced the program two years ago and it has proven very successful. I am pleased that the operators cooperate with us and maintain order in their gardens and in their surroundings. Thanks to this, they help us with cleaning and maintenance of public areas. We provide them with a 50% discount for this help,” added Oulehlová.

In the city centre, visitors will find not only restaurant gardens, but also so-called ‘relaxation zones’, equipped with a supply of comfortable loungers, which will be installed by the city district at the end of May. In total, over 350 beach loungers will be placed near gastronomic establishments or water features, including on Zelný trh, Náměstí Svobody, Dominikánské náměstí, and in the park on Moravské náměstí. This year, the loungers will be decorated with thematic motifs of the Brno Festival. The relaxation zones will remain in operation until the end of September.