Světluška Night Run Will Illuminate The Brno Night Once Again

Světluška, a project of the Czech Radio Endowment Fund, is holding its biggest annual sporting event on 23 April – the Night run for Světluška. The run will start at 9 pm from Špilberk, with on-site registration open from 7 pm. Singer Debbi will warm-up the runners before the start. The 500-crown ticket includes a headband or headlamp for each participant. The motto of this year’s run attracts visitors with the challenge “Come and light it up again. AI can’t do it for you”.

“We chose this year’s motto deliberately,” said Jiří Váňa, director of the Czech Radio Endowment Fund. “Technology can help us with almost everything today, but it cannot replace personal encounters and solidarity. Artificial intelligence can show us the route or calculate the pace, but it is always up to us to run to help others. And every such step at the Night Run for Světluška helps to illuminate the lives of people with visual impairments – it gives them greater independence, new possibilities and hope.”

The evening will be hosted by presenters Jarka Vykoupilová and Zdeněk Truhlář. The runs will also include an educational program: a diagnostic center, where optometrists and other specialists will check the visual functions, condition and quality of the runners’ vision, and massages by blind and partially sighted masseurs.

This year, runners can choose between a 2 km circuit and a two 6 km circuits. Interested parties of all ages who want to support a good cause are welcome, and it is not necessary to run, they can just walk the route. Companies which support their employees in sports activities can also register.

The event is being held with the financial support of the City of Brno, and under the patronage of the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková.