Czech Republic Beat Denmark On Penalties To Qualify For FIFA Men’s World Cup After 20 Years

The Czech Republic has qualified for the 2026 FIFA Men’s Football World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada this summer. The Czech team qualified for the finals for the first time in 20 years, after winning the play-off final match against Denmark in Prague last night.

The two sides were tied 2-2 after extra time, before the Czech Republic won a penalty shootout 3-1, with penalties scored by Tomáš Chorý, Tomáš Souček, and Michal Sadílek.

The former Czechoslovakia football team were a major force, qualifying for eight World Cups and finishing as runners-up twice. However, the Czech Republic has only qualified once since the dissolution, in 2006, when the team was eliminated in the group stages.