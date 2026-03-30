Czech News Editors Call On Babis To Respect Critical Journalism

The editors-in-chief of 21 Czech media outlets yesterday called on Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) and other politicians to respect free, independent and critical journalism.

They said in a statement made available to CTK that a free and independent media is an essential part of any democratic society, which ensures public oversight of state power, and that every democratic politician should be able to withstand such scrutiny.

The media representatives were responding to a post Babis published on Saturday on social media, in which he criticised the news servers Seznam Zpravy and Novinky, as well as the daily newspaper Pravo.

“Seznam Zpravy and especially Novinky gave up on objectivity long ago and have become political players,” wrote Babis. “They use their privileged position on the Seznam homepage to massively influence public opinion, not to inform.”

Babis said the work of these media outlets is an “open campaign” against the coalition government. According to the prime minister, both websites are currently completely untrustworthy due to their “lies, manipulation, and bias”, and their work has cannot be considered impartial journalism.

“We reject the Prime Minister’s attacks on Seznam Zpravy, Novinky, Pravo and other media outlets,” read the statement, whose signatories include Czech Television news editor Michal Kubal, Blesk editor-in-chief Radek Lain, and Pravo editor-in-chief Petr Sabata. “Free and independent media are an essential part of any democratic society. They also ensure public oversight of state power, and every democratic politician should be able to withstand such scrutiny. Attacks on journalists and attempts to undermine independent media have no place in a free society.”

Seznam Zpravy editor-in-chief Robert Casensky said yesterday that his journalists describe phenomena and events as they are. “We do not write in a way that either side of the political spectrum would like. (…) An emphasis on facts, courage, professionalism and openness is key for the Seznam Zpravy editorial team. We will maintain this stance, no matter who attacks us or from what position. We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated or maneuvered into the role of a political opponent,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Babis has attacked these media outlets. The Seznam portal and search engine, owned by Ivo Lukacovic, filed a lawsuit against Babis in early March, citing the escalating attacks on the company and the need to protect the legal entity’s reputation. Babis stated at the time that he stood by his statements, claiming that the media outlets owned by Lukacovic have long been lying about him and manipulating the facts.

In the past, Babis has also criticised other media outlets. While in opposition, he labeled Czech Television and Czech Radio as pro-government media. “Czech Television applies a double standard; Czech Television is non-transparent; Czech Television is part of this five-party coalition and clearly plays into their hands,” he said in December 2024 during a parliamentary debate on the media.

A court previously heard Babis’s disputes with Denik Referendum and Pavla Holcova, the editor-in-chief of the website Investigace.cz.

Babis’s recent baseless attacks have also been condemned by Reporters Without Borders, a non-governmental organisation that advocates for press and media freedom.