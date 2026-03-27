Ponávka Swimming Pool To Undergo Renovation This Year

On Wednesday, Brno city councillors selected the Brno-based company D-Develop as the winner of the public contract for the reconstruction of the Ponávka swimming pool. The reconstruction is planned for the summer and autumn of this year.

Brno City Council agreed to launch the tender procedure in February this year. Two offers were submitted before the deadline, and the proposal by D-Develop was selected as the cheaper option, estimated at approximately CZK 12.4 million.

“The Ponávka swimming pool has a critical role in the system of Brno sports facilities,” said René Černý, 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno. “It is located in the very center of the city, it serves many schools for swimming lessons, and regular lessons for seniors are also held here. The reconstruction of the pool body and the replacement of part of the pool’s technical pipes will allow the sports facility to continue to fulfill its function.”

The work is expected to be completed between June and November 2026, according to Brno city councillor for sports, Tomáš Aberl. The cost of the investment will be covered from the budget of the City of Brno.