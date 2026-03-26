Planned Changes To Licence Fees Will Devastate Public TV, Says Head of CT Council

The changes to the payment of TV licence fees, which government MPs intend to propose, would be devastating for public television as we know it, Czech Television Council chair Karel Novak told CTK today, adding that he has convened a special meeting of the council for 8 April.

The council will discuss the situation with the management of Czech Television (CT). “If the proposal is adopted, Czech Television faces the risk of insolvency because it will be unable to meet its long-term obligations,” said Novak.

On Monday, Chamber of Deputies Speaker and SPD leader Tomio Okamura spoke about plans to expand the group of people and other entities that are exempt from paying the public television and radio licence.

Okamura said a parliamentary bill to abolish fees for seniors over 75, businesses, young people under 26 without financial support, and people with disabilities will take effect in the middle of the year.

According to CT management, the fees collected would decrease by CZK 2.1 billion, or one quarter of the revenues expected this year.

Okamura said the bill aims to reduce the revenues of Czech Television and Czech Radio to 2024 levels, before last year’s increase in license fees and the expansion of those eligible to pay. According to CT, however, the broadcaster’s revenues would fall to 2008 levels. Based on the budget approved for this year, CT is to operate with a balanced budget of CZK 8.5 billion, with television license fees expected to bring in CZK 6.73 billion.

Chamber Deputy Speaker Patrik Nacher (ANO) said on Tuesday that the draft amendment to the law on the TV and radio licence fees was not yet finished. The decrease in revenues should not exceed the sum added to CRo and CT by the amendment passed in 2025.