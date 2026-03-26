Brno Will Transform Into a World of Theatre For the 17th Time In May

The peak of the theatrical season in Brno is fast approaching, as the international festival Theatre World Brno (Divadelní svět Brno) prepares for its 17th edition. While the main programme will take place from 12 to 24 May, prelude events will kick off in just a few weeks.

With more than 10 festival days and over 90 performances, from grand drama to intimate chamber projects, the festival will once again transform the city into a vibrant stage for both Czech and international theatre.

The festival’s prelude will feature Figures of a Vanishing World, a production by the Dutch ensemble Nederlands Dans Theater. Scheduled for 14-15 April, the moving dance trilogy reflects on the complexities of global society and has received multiple awards for its powerful artistic impact. With only a limited number of tickets remaining, it is strongly advised to book in advance.

FOLK 2024. Credit: Rahi Rezvani



Dutch artists will also take centre stage at the opening of the main programme in May. Nederlands Dans Theater 2, featuring the company’s younger dancers, will present a double bill exploring the relationship between community and nature. This marks the first time both ensembles have appeared at the same festival event in the Czech Republic.

Following last year’s open-air launch, the festival will once again return to the piazzetta in front of the Janáček Theatre. The V.O.S.A. Theatre will bring giant puppets, fire, and acrobatics to the city centre in a free performance designed for both dedicated theatre-goers and casual passers-by.

The programme will feature contributions from nearly all major Brno theatres. Local highlights include ‘The Wild Duck’ by the Brno National Theatre and ‘Sense and Sensibility’ by the Brno City Theatre, alongside independent productions from ensembles such as Divadlo Aldente.

A core aim of the festival is to showcase leading productions from across the Czech Republic. This year’s programme includes Latecomers by Petr Bezruč Theatre, as well as National Theatre Prague’s staging of Hedda Gabler. Dejvice Theatre will present The Ravens, while Divadlo Na zábradlí will bring two productions: Mrs. Dalloway and My Struggle: A Man in Love.

The international programme is equally diverse. The Slovak National Theatre will stage Ionesco’s Rhinoceros, alongside the Slovak-Polish co-production Negatives of Snow. After several years, the festival will also welcome a Hungarian ensemble, with Hodworks presenting Charlie, a movement-based piece exploring the daily life of a person with a physical disability. Meanwhile, the Norwegian-French company Plexus Polaire will offer a distinctive interpretation of A Doll’s House using life-sized puppets.

Special festival strands will also focus on contemporary dance and performances for young audiences, ensuring a programme that appeals to a wide range of visitors.

With its blend of local excellence and international collaboration, Theatre World Brno continues to position the city as a key cultural hub in Central Europe.

The full programme and ticket information are available at divadelnisvet.cz.