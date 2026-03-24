Brno-Střed District Is Planning A Packed Year of Festivals and Cultural Events

The Brno-střed district⁠ has planned a rich cultural program for the year ahead, with many new events on the calendar. From spring to autumn, Náměstí Svobody will host a variety of festivals, including harvest celebrations, a program to accompany the Czech Moto GP, and events dedicated to wine and burčák. The first to take place will be the Easter Festival from 27 March to 4 April.

The Brno Festivals are a series of events organized by the Brno-střed district for the third year in a row. This year, Brno residents can expect seven events in the city centre, two more than last year. These include the Easter Festival, May Festival, Brno Grand Prix, Midsummer Festival, Harvest Festival, Burčák Festival, and Wine Festival.

“Each event is narrowly thematically focused and is accompanied by a rich program,” said Vojtěch Mencl (ODS), Mayor of the Brno-střed District. “For example, people can look forward to performances by foreign dance groups, demonstrations of traditional crafts, or music concerts. Among the most anticipated is the event dedicated to the MotoGP, on which we are once again cooperating with the Brno Automotodrom. Visitors can meet professional riders or watch the races on large screens.”

To create the festival program, the district is cooperating with a variety of institutions and organizations, including the Ethnographic Institute of the Moravian Museum, the Strážnice International Folklore Festival, the Ibérica Festival, the Wheelchair League, Brno Majáles and others. The district has established permanent cooperation with artisans, folklore ensembles, musical performers and non-profit organizations, who are provided with free sales stands at events. Sellers can still participate in the tender for sales places; offers should be submitted by 3 April.

“We introduced the Brno Festival to cultivate cultural events on Náměstí Svobody,” said the 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno-střed, Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), who is responsible for the area of ​​trade and services. “The whole concept has worked very well. Previously, a large number of disparate events were held on the square, mainly focused on consuming food and drink. Now all events are oriented towards folk customs and a varied cultural program. In addition, the events are visually unified. Sellers offer their wares in wooden stands that we purchased for the Christmas markets.”

The Brno Festival season will kick off with the Easter festivities, which are being prepared in cooperation with the Kávéeska charitable organization. This year’s event will take place from 27 March to 5 April.

“There will be over 40 stalls on the square, where vendors will offer handicrafts and rich refreshments,” said Tomáš Pavčík, director of Kávéeska. “For this year, we have enhanced the decorations and made the cultural program more attractive. Every afternoon, folklore groups and dulcimer bands will perform on stage. At the weekend, visitors can look forward to a handicraft Easter workshop, and there will also be a two-metre Easter egg from Croatia.”

Later in the spring will come the May festivities, dedicated to celebrating spring and romance, including evening screenings of romantic films at a summer cinema, the day of the Wheelchair League with the musical group The Tap Tap, and heart-shaped light installations.

A detailed program, including various interesting facts, is continuously updated on the festival website or on the social networks of Slavnosti Brno.