Brno’s Vario Trams Are Undergoing General Renovation, With a New Design and Air Conditioning

The Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has launched an extensive renovation program for its Vario trams. The first of the modernized vehicles has already conducted test runs. The trams, which have covered around one million kilometers in operation, will gradually receive new components, new paint and air conditioning.

“The aim of the overhaul is to extend their service life by at least another 15 years,” said Miloš Havránek, general director of DPMB. “These are modern and reliable low-floor vehicles that are very popular with passengers and from an operational point of view. To make them even more comfortable for passengers, they will receive, in addition to new components, full-vehicle air conditioning.”

DPMB operates 64 vehicles of this type – 32 long LF2 and 32 short LF. They are most often used on lines 1 and 12, where the carrier deploys high-capacity sets. DPMB staff are currently testing the functionality of all systems on the first renovated vehicle in test runs. It will enter service with passengers in approximately a month.

“This year, we plan to overhaul four more cars in the central workshops – two short and two longer. The renovation of one car will take approximately eight months,” added Havránek.

The general overhaul includes a complete dismantling of the vehicle and the reconditioning of individual components. DPMB is installing new elements in the trams, such as modernized traction equipment, new information panels, and stainless steel grab handles. The addition of air conditioning requires structural modifications, especially in the roof and interior. The modernization also includes repainting.

The cost of renovating one Vario carriage is approximately CZK 10.5 million.