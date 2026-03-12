President Pavel Discusses Defence Spending With Lithuanian President In Vilnius

On a visit to Vilnius today, Czech President Petr Pavel met his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda to discuss European security and defence spending. Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Nauseda said NATO member states would undermine not only their own security but also collective security if they fail to fulfil their NATO commitments.

The Lithuanian president called on NATO countries to take responsibility.

For his part, Pavel criticised the planned level of defence spending in the Czech Republic. He said he would discuss his arguments with Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) next week. Pavel said he considered defence spending as a sign of responsibility and credibility.

Nauseda said that Lithuania would spend 5.4% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence this year, and in the coming years, the country hopes to reach 6%.

According to the Czech government’s spending proposals, the Ministry of Defence should manage CZK 154.79 billion this year, less than 1.8% of GDP. The total defence spending this year should be around CZK 185 billion, of which CZK 30 billion will come from other budget chapters. According to the macroeconomic forecasts from January, the Czech Republic should spend 2.07% of GDP on defence in total.

Last June, NATO member states agreed to increase their defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, with an additional 1.5% coming from related non-military investments. However, Babis said at the end of February that the Czech Republic would not be taking the path toward defence spending of 3.5% of GDP.

If a country wants to rely on a collective defence system, it needs to contribute to it, Pavel said in Vilnius today. “If a country underfunds its commitments, it jeopardises the chance of successful defence for all allies,” he stressed.

He said he would like to discuss his arguments on defence spending with Babis next week. “Most likely, this will not change the defence budget, but I believe that the Czech Republic is aware of the need to raise its defence spending,” Pavel noted.

According to Pavel, the government insists that this year will be transitional and that defence spending will increase from next year. “I believe that the Czech Republic will ultimately be a responsible partner,” Pavel added.

Nauseda said Russia remains the greatest threat, and that strengthening NATO’s eastern flank is therefore a prerequisite for the security of the whole of Europe.

He thanked Pavel for the Czech contribution to the collective defence in the Baltic region, and said Czech soldiers were an example of solidarity.

The Czechs are part of alliance missions in Lithuania and Latvia. Pavel, who was Czech Chief of the General Staff in 2012-2015, visited the Latvian military base on Wednesday. On Friday, he will visit the military base in Rukla, where Czech soldiers from the 102nd Reconnaissance Battalion of General Karel Palecek are stationed.

The Lithuanian president also praised the Czech Republic’s support for Ukraine and the ammunition initiative, which mediates the supply of large-caliber ammunition to the country attacked by Russia. Pavel, in turn, thanked Nauseda for the Lithuanian contribution to the initiative. He described Lithuania’s approach to supporting Ukraine and increasing defence spending as inspiring.

The Lithuanian and Czech presidents also discussed trade cooperation today, with Pavel seeing opportunities in areas such as drones and anti-drone protection, as well as in the energy sector. Nauseda mentioned cooperation in science and education, in addition to defence.