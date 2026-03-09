Cabinet Rejects Proposal To Ban The Use of Mobile Phones in Schools

The Czech cabinet today rejected a draft amendment to ban or restrict the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices in schools, which was submitted by MPs from the opposition Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL).

Education Minister Robert Plaga (ANO) said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting that school principals already have the option of regulating mobile phones during breaks based on school rules. He said the opposition proposal had many shortcomings.

“The government is considering possible regulations,” said Plaga. “We are taking the path of intensive methodological support for schools. In addition, current legislation allows for the use of mobile phones to be restricted by school rules.”

“If you regulate cell phones during breaks, you have to offer children an active programme during those breaks,” he added.

Plaga said it was necessary to explain to both children and parents why regulations were being brought in, and why it was necessary for students to use technology in class as a tool of the modern world, but at the same time to cut themselves off from it during breaks. He added that all perspectives, including the negative impacts of using digital technologies, would be included in the methodology.

According to Plaga, all options for regulation, including a blanket ban, are being considered. However, he said he wants to base policies on data, especially from the Czech Republic, and not just on recommendations from organisations like the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Plaga said data would be collected from schools this year on the use of mobile phones. “Of course, I am also prepared to take more decisive steps within the framework of legislation,” he said.

In the past, he stated that the Czech Republic would probably ban the use of mobile phones across the board during breaks.

KDU-ČSL MPs argued that the current law leaves the regulation of mobile phones to the discretion of individual schools. According to the proposers, the aim of the amendment is to support schools and parents and give them legal certainty on how to proceed.

Based on the draft amendment, children under the age of ten would be completely prohibited from using mobile phones and other electronic devices during class. The law would make an exception for cases where these devices are part of education, in which case they would have to be school property.