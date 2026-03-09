Municipal Authorities Are Seeking Operators For Cafe and Refreshments On Svratka Embankment

Following a decision by Brno City Council last week, the Brno-střed district now officially has the colonnade and café on Rullerovo nábřeží under its administration. The district is now working to install refreshment providers on the Svratka embankment as soon as possible.

“We currently have a tender for the occupation of three booths on the colonnade,” said Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno-střed responsible for trade and services. “Interested parties can apply by 11 March. In the coming days, we are also preparing to announce a tender for the establishment of two market places for small refreshments opposite the Faculty of Architecture of the University of Technology, in the vicinity of the wetland towards the Riviera.”

The selected operators could open their stalls for the first time in the spring. Later, a café is also expected to open; the city district is preparing an architectural study addressing the layout and interior, and can now, as the administrator, can also prepare a tender for a contractor to adapt the building to meet the requirements for gastronomic operations.

“After obtaining the building permit, we will announce a tender for the future operator of the café,” said Vojtěch Mencl (ODS), mayor of the Brno-střed district. “One of the main conditions will be that the selected operator offers a range of products that match the recreational nature of the embankment, focused on local products, and also provides public toilets for visitors to the embankment for free.” The district publishes all tenders on the official notice board. The café itself is planned to open in the coming months.