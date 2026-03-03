Construction Begins of Boulevard Connecting New Train Station To The City Centre

Construction work has begun on the street connecting Brno city centre with the future railway station in the rapidly developing Trnita district. The thoroughfare is imagined as a modern, vibrant boulevard lined with trees, a lively street with shops and services, used by pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. The construction of the 334-metre northern section of the street between Opuštěná and Uhelná, which will run parallel to Trnitá street, began last week. It will be carried out by the Firesta-Fišer company, and should be completed in the summer of 2027.

“The boulevard, the main link between the city center and the new railway station, is taking on real shape after years of preparation, and construction is beginning,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “By the summer of next year, its first, northern part should be finished, connecting Uhelná and Opuštěná and intersecting Fuchsová.”

She added that the construction project, worth almost CZK 129 million excluding VAT, will start with the construction of a new sewerage system, following preparatory work.

Work began on the northern section of the boulevard last week. Credit: M Schillerova/MMB

According to 1st Deputy Mayor René Černý, the municipality was estimating a total project cost of around CZK 160 million. However, the cheapest of the eight bids submitted through the open public procedure, by the company FIRESTA-Fišer, offered a price of CZK 128,709,489, approximately CZK 31 million less than originally estimated.

Preparatory work to ensure a smooth construction process will include the demarcation and securing of the site area, and the installation of construction cells, storage areas and technical facilities. The exact location of all underground lines and pipelines on the site will also be verified and marked. Temporary connections and traffic signs will be installed.

“The main stage will start with the laying of a new sewerage system to a depth of approximately 5.5 meters below ground level,” said Vilém Huryta, CEO of Firesta-Fišer. “Considering this is the deepest engineering network in the area, it is necessary to start construction work with this.”

The new Trnita district will mostly be developed on existing brownfield sites. Credit: M Schillerova/MMB

After the sewerage system is completed, workers will install a water supply system, lay electrical cables, and modify the existing underground collector, whose exit is currently located in the future roadway and must therefore be moved. These steps will be the main work of the initial phase of construction, planned for approximately the first 6-9 months of the year. In the next period, the technical infrastructure network will be completed, including hot water, public lighting, electrical distribution, electrical, gas and optical networks.

“The construction will be coordinated with the administrators of the affected utility networks and will also follow up on other investment projects implemented in its vicinity,” said David Grund, chair of the board of directors of Brno Communications, which is in charge of coordinating and preparing the project. “The progress of the work will be continuously coordinated to ensure that all individual construction activities can continue.”

The site of the Trnita district, present and future. Credit: BKOM

The new boulevard, the backbone road of the new Trnitá district, will consist of two roads, each with two lanes for car traffic. It will be connected on both sides by wide sidewalks and two-way cycle paths, according to Brno city councillor for transport Petr Kratochvíl. The new street will also be given colour by a planted avenue of plane trees and perennial flower beds.

Project documentation has been prepared for the southern part of the boulevard and planning permission has been requested. Of the planned streets in the future Trnitá district, Uhelná has been extended, and Kalová is currently under construction and should be finished by the end of this summer.

You can see what the new main avenue will look like here.