Czech Theater Goes Back To The 90s With ‘Boiled Heads’

On 28 February, Czech Theater is set to launch its seventh season, which has the theme of ‘Death’, with the opening of the play Boiled Heads, or “Girl, Death Dances on Your Tits”. Written by Marek Horoščák, this play took second place in the Alfréd Radok Drama Awards in 1999.

The play will take you back to the late 90s, whether you lived through them or not. It opens a window into life in a rural Czech cottage at the end of the 20th century, and a couple, Miriam and Karel, who like their version of peace and quiet. After all, as the character Bořek says, “Every cottage has a little window!” But a little window never shows the full picture.

Although clearly grounded in a Czech setting, Boiled Heads draws inspiration from international trends of the time, including “in-yer-face theatre”, which presented work meant to confront audiences and thus involve them directly in the action. Known in Czech as “coolness drama”, the idea was to invoke unexpected feelings in the audience and leave them feeling anything but cool.

This staging takes up that challenge and brings the action to the audience. Although Czech Theater has been putting on plays at Vesna, on Údolní 10, for a number of years, this will be the first where the primary action takes place off the main stage, although plenty happens there as well. The immersive experience offers everyone the chance to be involved.

Czech Theater is an amateur, multicultural community theatre founded in Brno in 2018, with the goal of making Czech plays accessible to the non-Czech-speaking community and also giving Czechs the opportunity to see their own culture through a different lens.

Boiled Heads opens on 28 February and continues on 1, 7, and 8 March. Tickets are available on smsticket.