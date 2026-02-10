Biodegradable Waste Comprises 40% of Mixed Waste In The Czech Republic

Analysis shows that the share of biodegradable waste in mixed municipal waste in the Czech Republic has risen from 32% to 40% in the last five years, while the share of paper fell from 8.3 to 5.4%, and the share of plastics fluctuated between 6.7 and 9.4%. The studies were conducted by JRK, a company that advises municipalities on waste management, and the Institute of Circular Economy, from 2020 to 2024.

Up to 65% of the mixed waste in Czech bins could be further sorted. The proportion of usable components increased from 32 to 38.6% between the years in question, meaning that less waste is being sorted than before.

According to the Czech Statistical Office (CSU), the total amount of waste in the Czech Republic increased from 38.5 million tonnes in 2020 to 40.2 million tonnes in 2024.

“The data shows that the composition of mixed waste has changed over the past five years, but a large proportion of waste that can be further sorted remains,” said Vojtech Nozar, head of marketing at JRK. “This represents enormous potential for improvement. The proportion of biowaste remains high.”

According to Nozar, improvements in waste sorting are also necessary given that legislation has set 2030 as the end date for landfill sites. In addition, landfill fees have risen significantly in recent years, and municipalities must seek not only environmentally but also economically sustainable methods of waste management.

Last year, the previous government approved a waste management plan for 2025-2035, which also addresses waste prevention. Extended producer responsibility plays a key role in this model, as it shifts responsibility for dealing with waste to producers.

Since 2024, municipalities must ensure residents have separate facilities for bio-waste, and since last year they must also provide places or containers where people can deposit textiles for separate collection.