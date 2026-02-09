Czech PM Babis Backs Social Media Ban For Children Under 15

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) announced yesterday that he supports banning the use of social networks for children under 15, following the example of France, noting that some experts consider social media harmful to children and that a number of countries are weighing similar measures. He made the announcement in a video on Facebook.

Babis’s ANO movement itself frequently uses social media to communicate with citizens, and Babis posts informational videos almost daily. On Saturday, Babis urged viewers on TV Nova to watch them.

“I am in favor of [the ban for children under 15], because the experts I know say that it is extremely harmful to children. We must protect our children,” said Babis.

Deputy Prime Minister and ANO vice-chair Karel Havlicek said in a discussion programme on CNN Prima News today that the government is seriously considering banning social media for children under 15. If it decides to go ahead with the proposal, it would like to propose it this year, according to Havlicek.

The coalition is now negotiating with experts, including operators, Havlicek added.

ODS MEP Alexandr Vondra said in the debate on Prima TV that he had been thinking about the measure for some time and did not yet have a clear opinion. “On the one hand, I really understand it. On the other hand, how can it be done without compromising the fundamental right to privacy?” he said.

Australia banned children under the age of 16 from accessing social media last December. Denmark, Spain, Slovenia, Turkey, Greece, and the UK are also considering or preparing similar regulations. In France, a law banning children under the age of 15 from using social media was passed by the lower house of parliament last month. The European Parliament has also called for restrictions on access for children and young people.

However, last December, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned that simply banning access to social media will not protect children and may even be counterproductive. For many children, especially those who are isolated or marginalised, social media is a source of learning, networking, and self-expression, the fund said.