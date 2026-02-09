German Firm To Clear 280 Tonnes of Illegal Waste From Brno-Horni Herspice

German company Roth International will on Tuesday start removing more than 280 tonnes of illegal waste dumped in Horni Herspice in Brno, the Environment Ministry announced on social media over the weekend.

“On Monday, 9 February, a construction site will be set up as part of the site preparation, and waste loading will begin on Tuesday,” wrote the ministry. “The work will take approximately two to three weeks, depending on weather conditions. All work will be paid for by the German side.”

The Czech ministry agreed on the start of the work with the Bavarian authorities.

Roth International had the waste transported to Horni Herspice in 2024 and 2025 without a permit. The same company was also responsible for an illegal landfill in Jirikov near Bruntal, in the north of Moravia.

In August last year, German authorities arrested the company’s chief executive in connection with the case, accusing him of exporting both regular and hazardous waste abroad without the proper permits in 21 cases since 2022. The man has been in custody since then.

Responsibility for removing waste from illegal dumps in the Czech Republic has been taken over by the regional government of Upper Palatinate, one of Bavaria’s administrative regions. Approximately 300 tonnes of waste from Jirikov were removed by a company commissioned by the German authorities in the autumn of last year.

In December, the company removed 35 tonnes of waste from Brno-Horni Herspice, but initially, there were doubts on the German side about the origin of the remaining 282 tonnes. The removal will begin on Tuesday.