Two New Car Parks Under Development In Nový Lískovec and Kohoutovice

New car parks are under development in the Brno districts of Nový Lískovec and Kohoutovice, to provide parking for residents in two underserved areas. The city is currently looking for a contractor for the garage in Nový Lískovec, while the project for the car park in Kohoutovice has only just been approved by city councillors.

In Nový Lískovec, a four-story parking garage, partially embedded in the slope, will be built on the site of the current unofficial parking area. The city is now looking for a contractor, and wants to start construction this year.

“The parking garage will be built between Oblá and Svážná streets and will make maximum use of the area where cars already park today,” said Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councillor for transport. “However, thanks to the use of sloping terrain and the construction of several floors, the number of parking spaces will increase significantly, with 294 spaces planned. Those on the street and on the roof will be reserved for residents, a total of 130 spaces for cars and 9 for motorcycles.”

The project was prepared by the Nový Lískovec municipal district, which also secured the building permit.

“Parking is a pressing problem in the densely built-up housing estate of Nový Lískovec,” said Michael Brázda, Deputy Mayor of the Brno-Nový Lískovec city district responsible for investment and transport. “In addition to the introduction of residential parking, we have been working on this ambitious project of the first low-cost parking garage in Brno for the past few years, and now we are finally approaching its actual implementation. Based on an agreement with the City of Brno, our city district is participating in the financing of the parking garage with 25% of the total cost. We firmly believe that we will be able to solve or significantly improve our long-standing parking problem.”

Credit: MMB Credit: PRIS spol. s.r.o The new parking lot on Obla: before and after.

The city will cover the other 75% of the construction from the Mobility Fund. The estimated cost is CZK 164 million.

Meanwhile, the initial plans for a new car park on Stamicova in Kohoutovice were approved by city councillors in January. The project is being prepared by the city district in cooperation with the City of Brno’s Transport Department, which will cover most of the costs of the construction from the mobility fund.

The new parking garage should be built on an open area between the apartment buildings at Stamicova 3 and 5. The project will also use the grassy land slopes here; the height difference is about three meters, and thanks to this, only one floor will be fully above ground.

“Parking is a pressing problem and the management of the Brno-Kohoutovice city district has found a way to better serve the populated area in Stamicova and the surrounding area,” said Kratochvíl. “The parking garage will have three floors – two underground and one above ground – and should accommodate 80 vehicles.”

The existing site on Stamicova. Credit: MMB

In January, the council approved the rules clarifying the roles of the city and the city district in the individual steps of preparation and operation of the parking garage. The design and project documentation will be provided by Kohoutovice, while the city will manage the construction, selection of the contractor, and implementation. The operation will then be transferred to the city district, according to Kratochvíl.

The Kohoutovice district authorities have already developed an architectural design for the parking garage. “It was important for us that the new building fit in as much as possible with the surrounding environment,” explained Jakub Hruška, mayor of the Brno-Kohoutovice district. “There are not only apartment buildings nearby, but also greenery and forests. The building will copy the local rugged terrain and the green roof will insulate it. The layout is simple and efficient – each floor of the building will have its own entrance and exit.”

The financing of the project is again divided between the municipal district and the city’s Mobility Fund in a ratio of 25% to 75%. The preliminary cost estimate is approximately CZK 80 million excluding VAT and construction could begin within two to three years under optimal conditions.

“We are continuously preparing parking garages in various parts of the city,” said Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “Last year we opened Academy Park with an outdoor parking lot. Construction work has resumed at Skořepka and work is underway to amend the project documentation. Construction procedures are currently underway at Bítešská, where about 650 spaces are to be created. The same is expected this year for the parking garage on Žlutý kopec, where we are preparing about 250 spaces.”