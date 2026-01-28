NE-YO and Akon to Bring R&B and Pop Hits to Prague’s O2 Arena

Global R&B and pop stars NE-YO and Akon will perform together at Prague’s O2 Arena on 27 May as part of their “Nights Like This” tour, promising a night of chart-topping hits that have shaped popular music over the past two decades.

NE-YO is regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern R&B. A three-time Grammy Award winner, he rose to fame with songs such as So Sick, Closer, and Because of You. Alongside his solo career, he has also left a significant mark as a songwriter, contributing to hits for artists including Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Usher. His work, which blends R&B, pop, and dance music, helped to define the sound of the 2000s and 2010s.

Akon achieved global recognition with hits like Lonely, Smack That, and Right Now (Na Na Na), becoming one of the most-streamed artists of his generation. Beyond his own music, he has played a key role in launching the careers of other major stars, most notably Lady Gaga, who broke through internationally under his label. His influence on global pop and R&B remains undeniable.

The joint concert at Prague’s O2 Arena brings together two artists whose songs have left a lasting impact on mainstream music worldwide.

Ticket prices start from CZK 1,800 plus service fees. General ticket sales open on 30 January at 10 am via Ticketmaster and Ticketportal.