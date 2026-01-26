Clean Water Supply Restored To Znojmo After Slurry Leak Into Reservoir

The supply of drinking water has been restored to Znojmo after it was suspended for two days due to a slurry leak. Iva Librova, a spokeswoman for the water authority, told CTK that samples taken at the reservoir show the water is now the same quality as before the leak.

The water authority, Vodarenska akciova spolecnost (VAS), shut down the treatment plant as a precautionary measure on Friday due to a leak of liquid manure into the Dyje (Thaya) River from a farm in Podmyce, 20 kilometers away, which reached the Znojmo Dam. However, tankers will continue to deliver water to the reservoirs from the treatment plant in Stitary for several more days to refill the tanks.

Thanks to the filling of water reservoirs during the shutdown, the supply of drinking water from the water mains in Znojmo and surrounding municipalities was not interrupted. “People can now continue to use the water without concern,” said Librova.

Yesterday morning, analysis of samples showed that the water quality in the Znojmo reservoir was the same as it had been before the leak, and the water authority has begun to gradually restart operations at the treatment plant.

On Monday, a reservoir burst on a farm near Podmyce in the Znojmo district, and up to 3,000 cubic meters of liquid manure leaked, partly into the Dyje River. The reservoir had a capacity of about 6,000 cubic meters, but was partially sunk into the ground.