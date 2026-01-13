JazzFest Brno Returns in 2026 With International Lineup 

One of the Czech Republic’s most important music events, JazzFest Brno, has announced its 2026 season, bringing a rich programme of jazz performances to venues across the city. Established in 2002, the festival has grown into a leading showcase of jazz and related music styles, drawing more than 10,000 spectators each year and featuring both established stars and new voices from around the world.

Over the years, JazzFest Brno has welcomed many celebrated performers, including Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Marcus Miller, Diana Krall and Kamasi Washington, which has helped cement the festival’s reputation both locally and internationally.

The festival’s mission is to present jazz as a “living genre that enriches, cultivates and inspires” audiences. Its lineup typically spans mainstream jazz, modern trends and stylistic intersections with other genres such as alt-pop and avant-garde.

The 2026 edition will open on 6 February at Sono Music Club with a performance by the innovative instrumental trio BEATrio, featuring banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, harpist Edmar Castañeda, and drummer Antonio Sánchez. The unusual combination of instruments promises a distinctive fusion of jazz, world music and improvisation.

On 13 February, Grammy-winning bassist and composer Esperanza Spalding will take the stage at Sono, bringing her genre-defying approach to jazz, soul and contemporary music. Further highlights include a 28 March double performance in Besední dům by pianist Brad Mehldau and bassist Christian McBride. Both artists are widely respected figures in contemporary jazz, known for their inventive interplay and contributions to the genre’s evolution.

The festival’s spring series continues with British trio GoGo Penguin at Sono on 28 April, whose blend of jazz, electronic and minimalist influences has gained international acclaim. The season is expected to conclude in early May with a performance by Joshua Redman, one of modern jazz’s most influential saxophonists.

In addition to headline concerts at major venues, JazzFest Brno’s programme often includes performances in more intimate settings such as Cabaret des Péchés, where audiences can engage with cutting-edge jazz and improvised music in club atmospheres.

Tickets and full programme details for the 2026 edition are available on the JazzFest Brno website, where visitors can also find information about venues and special festival activities.