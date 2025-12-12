Czech Population Drops By 12,300 In First Three-Quarters of 2025

The population of the Czech Republic fell by 12,300 in the first three-quarters of this year, to just under 10.9 million, as a result of a significant excess of people who died over those who were born during that period, the Czech Statistical Office (CSU) said today.

The population of the Czech Republic at the end of September was 10,897,178. Deaths outnumbered births by almost 25,100 from January to end-September, the deepest natural decline in the first three quarters since the establishment of the independent Czech Republic in 1993, according to CSU. This was only partially compensated by the fact that about 12,800 more people immigrated to the Czech Republic than emigrated during that period.

The number of new marriages fell year-on-year, while the divorce rate was slightly higher compared to the same period last year.

The decline in the birth rate in the Czech Republic continued for the fourth year. During the first three quarters of this year, 58,700 children were born in the country, down by 5,800 year-on-year, or 9%. 47% of those children were born outside of marriage, similar to the previous year.

From January to the end of September, 83,800 people died in the country, 900 more year-on-year, an increase of about 1%. One-third of those who died were between the ages of 75 and 84, statisticians said.

During the first three quarters, 36,000 couples entered into marriage, 2,600 (7%) fewer than in the same period in 2024. The number of marriages fell for the third year in a row, according to CSU. Grooms were most often between 30 and 34, while the largest age group for brides was 25 to 29. One in four newlyweds had been married previously.

In the first nine months of the year, 15,600 marriages ended in divorce, 200 more than a year earlier. Most divorces occurred after six years of marriage, and 59% of divorced couples had at least one dependent child. “Divorces thus affected at least 14,900 children,” the statistics office added.

Thanks to migration, the Czech Republic has added 12,700 people to its population since the beginning of the year, but the number was lower year-on-year.

“In the first to third quarter of this year, 85,200 immigrants from abroad were registered, down 10% year-on-year. However, the monthly number of immigrants in September – 16,700 – was the highest since September 2022. The data show that the easing of the possibility of emigration from Ukraine for men aged 18 to 22 was behind the increase,” said Michaela Nemeckova of CSU’s demographic statistics department.

Since the beginning of the year, 72,400 people have moved out of the Czech Republic, down by 900 year-on-year. However, statisticians point out that the number of people who moved out last year set a record. Most of them were Ukrainian citizens whose temporary protection granted after the Russian aggression had expired.