Brno (Family) Christmas: Magical Forests, Miniature Villages, and A Trail of Light

For those of you who would love to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere of Brno with your little ones without breaking the bank, the organisers of Brno Christmas have prepared a range of free attractions to please children and adults alike!

Dominikánské náměstí

The Magic Forest

Until 23 December, the courtyard of the New Town Hall will be transformed into a magical forest, a quiet oasis designed primarily for parents with children. Treasures hidden among the trees for the smallest visitors include a bird’s nest, a ball track, wooden animals, a maze, and a shadow theatre. The forest is open daily from 10am to 8pm, for anyone who wants to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

Ježíšek’s Post Office

On Dominikánské náměstí, you will find a wooden box to post Christmas wishes to Ježíšek, complemented by wooden animals and a bell tower.

Halouzek’s Nativity scene

One of the most popular photopoints of Brno Christmas is Jiří Halouzek’s wooden nativity scene with 100 life-size hand-carved figures, set against the backdrop of the New Town Hall.

Christmas at Brno City Hall

Shortly before Christmas, on 23 December, the New Town Hall will become a venue for various theatrical events, clown performances, handicraft workshops, and carol singing. You can find a more detailed program here.

The magical forest in the New Town Hall courtyard. Credit: Zdenek Kolarik/MMB

Náměstí Svobody

Christmas village

Directly under the decorated tree on Náměstí Svobody you will find a special miniature village for kids, based on playing shop, cafe or bakery, as many of us surely remember from our own younger days. The size-adjusted stands will let the children’s imaginations run wild in the role of shopkeeper, barista or baker, while you will be able to enjoy a warm drink from the markets.

Zelný trh

Children’s village

Another village with wooden stands awaits small visitors on Zelný trh, with hay, coniferous trees and large gold-plated logs for sitting or playing. In the barn, the little villagers can use wooden blocks to build a tower, an entire city or anything else they like. There are also wooden frames and logs for balancing and climbing, and a wishing bell.

Other locations

Light trail on Bašty

Bašty street will be illuminated again, this time in the spirit of the fairy tale Tři oříšky pro Popelku (‘Three Nuts for Cinderella’), filling the promenade with illuminated gates, animals, and musical instruments, as well as Cinderella’s slipper, carriage and other installations.

Tomiš Zedník’s Nativity scene at Brno-střed town hall

Another nativity scene, this time from the workshop of the sculptor Tomiš Zedník, can be seen in the courtyard of the town hall of the Brno-střed district. It includes hand-carved shepherds, sheep, and baby Jesus in a manger. This year, the scene has been expanded to include a lumberjack, a goose, a pig, and other novelties, and will also include interactive game elements.

