Czech Amateur Dramatics Added To UNESCO Intangible Heritage List

Czech amateur theatre has been added to the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, following a decision by the UNESCO intergovernmental committee at a meeting in New Delhi today. It is the 10th Czech entry on the list; previous additions include the South Moravian ‘Ride of the Kings’, falconry, and the blueprint textile technique.

The current session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in New Delhi has been assessing the addition of new items since Tuesday. The aim of the list is to raise awareness of the diversity of traditions of different countries and ensure their preservation in the future. The committee is deciding on dozens of proposals from member countries.

Today, the UNESCO committee also added Belgium’s puppet theatre and Iceland’s culture of heated outdoor pools to the intangible heritage list.

The Ministry of Culture says amateur theatre is a tradition that has existed in the Czech lands for more than two centuries, and is an important part of community life, intergenerational sharing, and civic engagement. It relies on the work of a large number of ensembles, festivals and shows across the country, as well as an extensive infrastructure of educational, methodological and support organisations.

“This means the acknowledgement of a living tradition that has deep roots in the Czech Republic and is an inseparable part of our country’s cultural identity,” said outgoing Culture Minister Martin Baxa (ODS). “Amateur theatre in the Czech Republic is exceptional in its scope, continuity and ability to respond to social changes.” The entry onto the list is also a recognition of the work of thousands of amateur theatre members whose creative activities enrich cultural life in towns and villages across the Czech Republic, he added.

The Ministry of Culture cooperated on the nomination with the National Institute for Culture, and organisations that represent amateur theatre companies.

The ministry is now developing the Amateurs for Themselves project, aimed at promoting and raising the profile of this tradition. It will include celebrations and other events next year involving amateur theatre companies, shows and festivals.

The Czech Republic’s other entries on the UNESCO list of world intangible cultural heritage are the verbunk folk dance (listed in 2005), Shrovetide masks and traditions from the Hlinecko area (2010), falconry (2010), the Ride of the Kings annual folklore festival in south-east Moravia (2011), puppetry (2016), the blueprint textile technique (2018, as a combined submission of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Austria and Hungary), Czech blown-glass and beaded Christmas decorations manufacturing (2020), the tradition of timber raft construction and river floating (2022) and hand-made glass manufacturing (2023).