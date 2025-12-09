Wildcats Confirmed To Be Reproducing In Lusatian Mountains for the First Time in Decades

A critically endangered species is quietly reclaiming its place in Czech nature. Conservationists have confirmed that the European wildcat (Felis silvestris) has not only returned to the Lusatian Mountains, but has successfully raised young there this year.

The discovery comes from a joint effort by the Institute of Vertebrate Biology of the Czech Academy of Sciences and the wildlife conservation initiative Hnutí DUHA Šelmy. Genetic analyses of fur and dropping samples, together with months of camera-trap monitoring, revealed the presence of at least two adult wildcats in the region: a male nicknamed Jonáš and a female named Tonka, who gave birth to at least three kittens in spring.

This year’s findings represent the most conclusive evidence yet. “Genetic confirmation is crucial, because wildcat tracks and photos can easily be confused with domestic cats,” said zoologist Jarmila Krojerová from the Institute of Vertebrate Biology. DNA analysis of nine samples identified Jonáš as a genuine European wildcat. Suitable genetic material from Tonka and the kittens has not yet been obtained, though camera footage clearly confirms the family group.

The animals were detected through non-invasive monitoring, including “hair traps”: wooden posts scented with valerian to attract cats and capture their fur. Volunteers from Hnutí DUHA’s Wolf and Lynx Patrols played a key role in finding tracks, placing cameras, and collecting field samples.

Beyond the Lusatian Mountains, wildcats have recently been recorded in several other regions, including the Doupov Mountains, Křivoklátsko, Šumava, the Český and Slavkovský Forests, and the Czech-Slovak border. In some areas, however, findings still await genetic verification.

The latest monitoring captured unprecedented footage, including Jonáš and Tonka during mating season and the female carrying prey for her young. For researchers and conservationists, these moments are tangible signs of a species quietly recovering after more than a century of absence.

“Thanks to long-term monitoring, we can now see that wildcats are slowly returning to Czech forests. These findings highlight the importance of undisturbed natural habitats and continued conservation efforts,” said Kristýna Chroboková of Hnutí DUHA Šelmy.

The European wildcat vanished from Czech forests in the 19th and 20th centuries, largely due to landscape changes, intensive forestry, and hunting. For decades it was considered extinct in the country.

As the comeback of the wildcat gains momentum, conservationists hope that increased public awareness and habitat protection will help ensure the survival of this forest predator that plays an important ecological role by hunting small rodents, which helps maintain forest health and reduces damage to young trees and agricultural crops.