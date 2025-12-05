Brno’s Špilberk Castle Transformed into Magical “Castle of Light” This Winter

This winter, the historic Špilberk Castle will again welcome visitors under a new guise: the atmospheric ‘Castle of Light’ (‘Světelný hrad Brno’). The exhibition invites people of all ages to explore a fantastical world of glowing sculptures, interactive displays, and illuminated medieval-style scenes, set within one of Brno’s most famous landmarks.

After sunset, Špilberk’s courtyards, terraces and castle walls come alive with hundreds of handcrafted light sculptures. The experience blends fantasy and history, with dragons, knights, princesses, and mythical scenes rendered in light. The exhibition features immersive, photogenic setups, interactive installations like lit carriages or knights’ suits of armor and playful “quests” with quiz questions and historical facts woven into the walk.

The “Castle of Light” blends light art with storytelling and history, offering a creative and accessible way to revisit Brno’s medieval past while providing a night-time outing that works for children, couples, friends or families.

The exhibition runs until 11 January 2026, every day from 5:30 pm until 10 pm, with the last entry at 9:30. Tickets are CZK 230 for adults and CZK 160 for children, seniors, and students. Discounted family tickets are also available.

More information can be found here.