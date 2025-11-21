FN Brno Re-Opens Modernized and Enhanced Children’s Rehabilitation Department

Brno University Hospital (FN Brno) has completed renovation and modernization work on the Children’s Rehabilitation Department (DRHO) at the Children’s Hospital. The new premises were officially opened today, with the participation of the director of FN Brno, Dr. Ivo Rovný.

As part of the renovation of the rehabilitation department, the unused swimming pool was filled in, and seven separate exercise rooms and one large gym were created, which can be flexibly partitioned into other separate exercise areas. The modernization work began in February 2025.

DRHO provides highly specialized rehabilitation care for patients who were in critical condition after injuries or cerebrovascular diseases. The recent work will allow the facility to provide better quality and more individualised care, but will also help a wider range of patients whose clinical picture is often very similar, such as oncological patients or patients with cerebral palsy.

Credit: FN Brno

Rehabilitation services can specifically relate to complex post-traumatic traumatological conditions, as well as diseases such as cystic fibrosis, epidermolysis bullosa congenita, neuromuscular diseases, neuropsychiatric diseases, autoimmune diseases, oncological diseases, hemophilia, and diseases requiring strictly individualized therapy.

The reconstruction will enable the use of new equipment, as well as special rehabilitation techniques which were not possible in the previous arrangement of the premises. The conversion of the original space of the large gym and swimming pool into individual exercise rooms will have a positive hygienic-epidemiological impact, as it will benefit mainly immunocompromised patients, who are at risk from contact with a large number of children exercising at the same time.

The contractor of the event was QDS Group, based on a tender procedure. The project documentation was provided by PPS – Jan Kania. Construction costs amounted to CZK 16.3 million including VAT. The contract is part of the project Improving the quality and availability of rehabilitation care at FN Brno, which is financed by the European Union from the Recovery and Resilience Instrument through the National Recovery Plan for the Czech Republic.