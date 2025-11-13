Brno Reaches for Space: Local Innovators Showcase Czech Space Excellence at Europe’s Largest Space Expo

Once known for its precision engineering and microelectronics, the Brno region has transformed into one of Europe’s most dynamic space hubs. More than 30 companies in the region are now active in satellite and space technologies, employing over 400 highly qualified specialists — a workforce that has grown by a quarter in just three years. Supported by the JIC innovation agency, which operates business incubator ESA BIC in the region and connects startups with funding opportunities, the Brno Space Cluster unites leading players across the local space ecosystem. This collaborative platform is now taking Czech space excellence to the international stage at Space Tech Expo Europe in Bremen.

At the expo, the Brno region will present the full spectrum of its space capabilities — from developing satellites and propulsion systems to processing data directly in orbit. TRL Space will unveil its new CAVE satellite deployer, present technologies ranging from the TRAP satellite system to a space filament for 3D printing, and also introduce new testing facilities currently being built in their HQ in Brno. Zaitra brings intelligence to orbit with its SKAISEN edge computing platform, capable of analysing satellite data in real time and delivering actionable insights directly to users on Earth. Inpraise Systems focuses on next-generation electric pumps for rocket engines, developed in cooperation with NAMMO, while Groundcom ensures seamless satellite communication through its Ground Station-as-a-Service network, enabling efficient and flexible operations worldwide.

Beyond these exhibitors, the Brno Space Cluster brings together a diverse group of companies and research organisations active in electronics and cybersecurity, materials and testing technologies, scientific instrumentation, and data analytics — illustrating the region’s ability to cover the entire value chain of modern space missions.

“Brno’s space industry shows how regional collaboration can reach global impact,” said Vaclav Havlicek, manager of Brno Space Cluster. “Through the Brno Space Cluster, companies combine engineering tradition with cutting-edge science to take part in international missions, proving that the Czech Republic belongs among Europe’s most forward-looking space nations.”

Credit: EnVision

The strength of this collaboration is already reflected in major international projects. A consortium of Brno Space Cluster members – TRL Space, AerialComm, G. L. Electronic, and SAWtronics – has been selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop and deliver electronics for the VenSpec-H instrument for the EnVision mission to Venus, a contract worth EUR 2.6 million. The instrument will analyse the planet’s atmosphere to help uncover how Venus evolved, carrying a symbolic imprint of the Venus of Vestonice – a tribute linking Czech heritage with the exploration of its celestial namesake.

Through projects like EnVision, Brno demonstrates the depth and maturity of its space industry – one built on close cooperation between research, business, and technology.