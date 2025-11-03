Brno’s AI Days 2025: How AI Is Changing Our Companies, Schools and Everyday Lives

AI Days, the largest artificial intelligence festival in the Czech Republic, is taking place in Brno and South Moravia again this year. Kicking off today, and running until 16 November, AI Days 2025 features dozens of events across the region for companies, students and the general public, with the participation of leading technology companies, universities and institutions such as Seznam, Czech Television and the Brno Observatory and Planetarium.

The events are organized by the open platform Brno.AI, part of the JIC innovation agency, which brings together representatives of local companies and institutions, topic leaders and enthusiasts in the field of artificial intelligence, from experts from corporate and academic environments to the general public. This year, the program will be extended to Hodonín for the first time.

The first edition of AI ​​Days took place in 2022, and the festival is now active in all regions of the Czech Republic. The key goal of the festival is to show the practical benefits of artificial intelligence, share real-world experiences and challenges, and inspire its use.

“AI Days show that the development of artificial intelligence is becoming a societal topic in the Czech Republic. Across dozens of events, people have the opportunity to find out what it can bring them in all areas of life,” said Jan Bárta, manager of the Brno.AI platform.

Business-focused blocks focus on incorporating AI into company processes, streamlining work, and supporting innovation across disciplines. The educational part of the program focuses on developing digital and AI competencies and strengthening the connection between schools and practice.

The festival is also oriented towards the general public, offering accessible and interactive formats that help explain how AI can enrich everyday life, creative work and public services.

“In the first half of November, AI will become an accessible, inspiring and, above all, practical topic. This is the greatest added value of AI Days,” said Lukáš Kačena, chair of the Czech National AI Platform (CNAIP), which organizes the festival together with 14 regional organizers, and in cooperation with the CzechInvest Agency’s Technology Incubation project and the AI ​​for Children organization.

Events in South Moravia

For the public

4.11 – AI for All: Reason and Emotions of Artificial Intelligence (Brno Observatory and Planetarium)

7.11 – AI to help workers (JINAG, Transitions, Jiří Mahen Library, Moudrá Síť)

11.11 – AI Basics – A Guide to Artificial Intelligence for Everyone (WorkzSpace Hodonín)

14-15.11 – AI for seniors (JINAG, Transitions, Jiří Mahen Library, Moudrá Síť)

For students and teachers

7.11 – Hackathon (AT&T) – for university students

13.11 – AI in schools – salvation or destruction? (Educational Institute for Moravia)

14.11 – AI for Talents (FI MUNI, FIT BUT) – for high school students

For companies

4.11 – AI for Business (Brno.AI)

5.11 – Don’t let the future sleep (SAP)

5.11 – Law and AI (Preegal, Sedlakova Legal s.r.o, Doležal & Partners s.r.o)

6.11 – Creative conference: The Rules Have Changed (The Rules Have Changed)

7.11 – Applications of large language models: assistants, agents and chatbots (Seznam)

11.11 – AI in audiovisual (Czech Television)

11.11 – Brno.AI meetup (Brno.AI)

13.11 – Velvet Innovation conference (JIC)

For others