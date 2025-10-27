Is Albert Open Tomorrow? Opening Times in Large Stores on National Holidays

Tomorrow, 28 October, is a national holiday in the Czech Republic, marking the anniversary of the establishment of the First Czechoslovak Republic in 1918. Large supermarkets like Albert, Lidl, Tesco and Billa will be closed, with exceptions for smaller shops belonging to these franchises, such as the Billa close to Brno hlavní nádraží.

There is often confusion about the opening hours of supermarkets on Czech national holidays, as the rules vary; a law restricting sales on certain holidays in shops with a floor area over 200 m² has been in force since 2016, but doesn’t apply to every national holiday.

If you are unsure about a specific shop, more information can be found on the respective websites.

According to the law, shops with a floor area over 200 m² must be closed on the following holidays: