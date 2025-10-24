Autumn in Brno’s Underground: All Souls’ Day Tours, Spooky Experiences and Historical Lectures

With the arrival of autumn, the Brno Underground transforms into a place full of stories, secrets and candlelight. TIC BRNO’s autumn programme will include All Souls’ Day tours, Halloween-themed experiences, and thematic lectures that connect the history of the city with the mysterious secrets below the surface.

All Souls’ Day: Candlelight, Ghosts and Scary Experiences

All Souls’ Day weekend will offer a programme for young and old from 31 October to 2 November. On Friday and Saturday, All Souls’ Day candlelight tours will take place in the Ossuary at St. James’s, which will commemorate the memory of the deceased in one of the largest ossuaries in Europe.

Adults who are not afraid of real darkness are invited to Friday’s Post-Apocalyptic Denis Shelter – a chilling horror experience for the brave, featuring mysterious sounds, lights and the oppressive atmosphere of hidden corridors, which small groups can explore on their own with just a flashlight.

Credit: Michal Růžička



On Saturday, the Tales of the Brno Dead will come to life in the Labyrinth under Zelný trh. Children and parents will meet characters from Brno’s history in different rooms, such as Countess Amália, Eliška Rejčka, or the shaman of Francouzská.

Families with smaller children can visit the Fairytale Haunting in the Cellar under the New Town Hall on Sunday, which will be fun, playful and an appropriate level of spooky. Young visitors can come in costumes or make them on site in a creative workshop. The guide Charón will then lead them among dark souls, witches and wild forest women (‘jezinky’), culminating in a duel with a jellyfish.

Credit: Michal Růžička



Underground lectures: Death, Decay, and Roman Legions

A new series of thematic evenings is starting in the cellar under the New Town Hall in October and November. It will launch on 23 October with the lecture ‘Death and Decay in Brno’ by Jana Čuprová and Zdenka Pitrunová.

In November, there will be a screening and discussion of ‘Moments of Silence’ by photographer Miroslav Hlinka (6 November), which will introduce the beauty and symbolism of Czech ossuaries, and the historical lecture ‘The Army of Emperor Marcus Aurelius in Moravia’ (20 November) with historian Tomáš Antoš.

The current programme for all of Brno’s underground spaces can be found at https://podzemibrno.cz. Pre-sale of tickets is available at https://podzemibrno.cz/predprodej/.