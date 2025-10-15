Czech Republic Has Donated CZK 17.4 Billion To Ukraine In Military Aid

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Czech Republic has donated CZK 17.4 billion crowns worth of military aid to Ukraine, which includes unnecessary materiel from warehouses, purchase of equipment, and training of soldiers, said Prime Minister Petr Fiala after a government meeting today.

On the other hand, the Czech Republic has received CZK 25 billion back, via EU funding or in the form of technology from the United States and Germany.

According to Fiala (ODS), from 2022 to the end of September, the Czech Republic delivered over 3.7 million pieces of large-calibre ammunition to Ukraine through various financial mechanisms, including the ammunition initiative, bilateral cooperation, and with Ukrainian funding

“This year, we have already delivered 1.3 million pieces of large-calibre ammunition. We expect that by the end of the year we will be able to fulfil the promise of 1.8 million pieces of ammunition,” Fiala said.

The Czech ammunition initiative has been criticised by representatives of the parties of the emerging new government coalition: ANO, Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) and the Motorists.

Defence Minister Jana Cernochova (ODS) said after today’s meeting that foreign donors had so far donated a total of CZK 93.3 billion to the ammunition initiative.

“The Czech Republic financed the purchase of ammunition from the Czech manufacturer STV Group as part of the ammunition initiative,” she said. The total value of the Czech contribution to the initiative was CZK 1.7 billion, she added.

According to Cernochova, the Czech Republic provided Ukraine with a total of 390 pieces of equipment and tens of thousands of large-calibre ammunition of various types with a total value of CZK 5.77 billion. The equipment donated includes tanks, helicopters, howitzers and infantry fighting vehicles.

The Czech Republic has also managed to train almost 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers, according to the statement. The training is useful for both sides, the minister said, adding that the Czech army draws experience and battlefield information from the Ukrainians.