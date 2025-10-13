Security in the Age of AI: Cisco’s Tech Lead Vijoy Pandey to Speak at the Velvet Innovation Conference

This year’s Velvet Innovation Conference will bring together global leaders to discuss security in connection with artificial intelligence and the responsible development of technology. Among the keynote speakers will be Vijoy Pandey, Vice President at Cisco and head of Outshift, the company’s innovation studio in Silicon Valley that creates technologies for the world of tomorrow.

The Outshift by Cisco division, led by Pandey, focuses on transforming breakthrough ideas into products for the next generation of customers—especially in areas such as cloud and edge applications or quantum technologies in relation to AI. He also oversees the company’s ethical AI agenda.

With more than twenty years of experience, including his previous role as Chief Engineer for Global Cloud Networking at Google, Pandey is regarded as one of the leading technology visionaries of today.

“Our goal is to bring to Brno inspiring personalities who not only talk about the future but actively shape it. Vijoy Pandey demonstrates how to connect the speed of technological progress with responsibility and security—topics that are driving not only the business world but also public debate today,” says Hana Šudáková, Velvet Innovation Conference Manager.

Technology that is Safe and Sustainable

The conference will open with Dutch designer Bas van Abel, who demonstrates that technology can be not only smart but also fair. As the founder of Fairphone, he created the world’s first sustainable modular smartphone and has long championed the idea that business can be a driver of systemic change toward a fairer and more sustainable economy.

In addition to keynotes from these prominent figures, the program will feature thematic sessions connecting technology with other areas—such as how to deal with uncertainty, preserve values while scaling fast, or innovate in industries like space, defence, and design.

—

The Brno event will host more than forty Czech and international innovators, founders, and investors who prove that innovation is not just about technology—it’s about the courage to go beyond limits.

The Velvet Innovation Conference will take place on 13 November 2025 in Brno. Interest in this year’s edition is record-breaking, with less than one third of tickets remaining a month before the event. Tickets are available at www.velvetinnovation.com.