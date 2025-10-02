Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair 2025: Careers, Services, and Experts All Under One Roof

The Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair Brno 2025 returns on Friday, 17 October, at kongresák.space at the Brno Exhibition Centre, promising an all-day event dedicated to international job seekers, professionals, and the foreign community living in Brno and South Moravia.

While the fair is best known as the largest English-friendly career event in the Czech Republic, the 2025 edition brings even more to the table – not just for job seekers, but also for employers, institutions, and partners.

For Visitors: Careers and Services in One Place

Jobspin welcomes around 1,500 visitors each year, creating a vibrant international environment where expats can explore career opportunities with leading employers such as DHL Supply Chain, MSD, IKEA, and RWS.

Alongside job opportunities, the Relocation Fair brings together essential services for foreigners living in Brno, including housing, healthcare, education, and community support – everything newcomers need to feel at home in the Czech Republic.

This year, visitors can also look forward to a packed program of free activities:

CV Consulting & Career Advice with experts from Lepší práce, Hofmann Personal, and Ing. Zdeněk Bartoň, Ph.D.

with experts from Lepší práce, Hofmann Personal, and Ing. Zdeněk Bartoň, Ph.D. 30-Minute One-on-One Coaching Sessions with certified coaches from Erickson Coaching International, plus a chance to win a full hour session.

with certified coaches from Erickson Coaching International, plus a chance to win a full hour session. Workshops in English and Czech , including: “What ‘LGBTQ+ Friendly’ Looks Like at Work” – with Tereza Kadlecová, Executive Director of Pride Business Forum “From Expert to Leader: Ready to Land Your First Management Role in Czechia?” – with Zdeněk Bartoň “Začátek kariéry v České republice” – with Martina Neumannová, Center for Foreigners JMK (more info)

, including: Free Children’s Play Area, provided by Lužánky Leisure Centre, making the fair family-friendly.

For Exhibitors & Partners: Expert Discussions and Networking

In addition to meeting candidates, the Brno edition offers an exclusive professional program for employers and stakeholders, highlighting current challenges and opportunities in the Czech labor market. These sessions are designed to create dialogue between the public sector, businesses, and service providers – and to strengthen cooperation in supporting international talent in Brno.

Why It Matters

As Jobspin CEO Kateřina Casadei explains, “Foreign workers are no longer just filling gaps in the Czech labor market – they are bringing new skills, fresh perspectives, and loyalty to the teams they join. Events like Jobspin are about building bridges: connecting people, companies, and services in one inclusive space.”

______________________________________________________

The Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair Brno 2025 is free to attend for all visitors, but registration is required.

Save the date and be part of this career and relocation fair for the international community in Brno.