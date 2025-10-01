Government Must Ensure Security of the Czech Republic, Says Pavel In Pre-Election Speech

The Czech Republic needs a government that will ensure the country’s security, protect its sovereignty in a community of democratic countries, and not leave it at the mercy of Russia, said Czech President Petr Pavel in a speech broadcast by Czech Television last night, three days ahead of parliamentary elections.

The President rejected the view that the elections could cause a change of the system in the country. “Our democratic system is embedded in the constitution,” he said. The purpose of the oncoming election is to confirm or change the government policy, he added.

The elections that will be held this weekend are no turning point, he said in the speech lasting about five minutes. “Yet there is indeed a lot at stake in these elections, not least because of the deteriorating security situation in Europe and in the world, and also because of the gradual loss of certainty that still seemed unquestionable not so long ago,” he added.

He noted that the basis of the country’s security is membership of the European Union and NATO. “We need a government that will (…) not leave us at the mercy of Russia and its efforts to regain its sphere of influence in Central and Eastern Europe. This would have a major impact on our freedom, security and economic prosperity.”

Pavel also promised that he would respect the election results and act in accordance with the Czech Constitution. “I will strive for the formation of a government that is stable and competent,” he stated.

He called on citizens to vote in the elections. “If you don’t vote, you are voluntarily accepting that others will make decisions for you and about you,” he said.

He dismissed reports on social media claiming that the election results would be rigged.