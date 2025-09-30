Interview: Into the Heart of Lorenzo Masotto’s ‘Earde’

Earde, the latest album by Italian composer and pianist Lorenzo Masotto, blends natural landscapes, introspection, and universal emotions. Through the piano and a contemporary sensibility, Masotto invites listeners on a journey across Lessinia, the Dolomites, Iceland, and into his own inner world. Ahead of his show in Brno’s Besedni dum this Saturday, 4 October, Masotto spoke to Brno Daily about how Earde came to life, what it means to him, and how he envisions music today.

BD: Where does the title ‘Earde’ come from, and what does this project mean to you?

Earde is rooted in a deep connection with nature. My travels — from Iceland to the Dolomites and the hills of Lessinia — gave me landscapes, light, and atmospheres that inspired the album’s most emotional core. The title evokes “earth” in both a concrete and symbolic sense: as a place of roots, memory, and senses. It speaks to the imperfection and the changing voice of nature, which for me is always alive and present.

BD: How did you approach the recording process for ‘Earde’?

It was a slow, meditative process. Each piece was conceived as a small sonic landscape. The piano is central, but silence, acoustics, and atmosphere play an equal role. I pay attention to detail — the harmonic textures, the breath between notes and pauses. I tried to treat nature almost as a recording partner: listening to the wind, the silence, the environmental sounds that become part of the music.

BD: What do you hope to communicate through ‘Earde’?

More than an aesthetic exploration, it’s an emotional one. I want to evoke both wonder and fragility— the beauty and transience of nature. It’s about belonging to a place, how landscapes shape the soul, and how emotions can find form in music. I leave room for silence and imperfection because they make the listening experience more human, more real.

BD: How does ‘Earde’ relate to your previous work? Has your style evolved?

Definitely. While still grounded in classical piano and composition, ‘Earde’ marks a maturity in weaving more refined atmospheres. It’s less about technique on display, more about storytelling through sound. There is less ornament, more essence. Influences from the natural environment are clearer — impressions of dawn, the silence after snowfall, wind moving through stones. It’s contemplative music, aiming not for effect, but for a slow emotional pull.

Credit: Lorenzo Masotto

BD: What is your relationship with live performance compared to recorded work?

Live performance is vital. Recordings are a snapshot, but concerts allow the music to breathe, to change with the space and the audience. For the ‘Earde’ tour, I want to create moments of deep listening and immersion, closer to meditation than to traditional performance. The audience isn’t just a spectator; they share the silence and the pauses between the notes.

BD: Can you share more about your upcoming performances, especially in Brno?

Yes, on 4 October, I will perform in Brno’s historic Besední dum, presenting ‘Between Silence and Sound’. The concert is part of a cultural mission by the Brusinka Multicultural Center to introduce distinguished European voices to Czech audiences. A program blending neoclassical, jazz, and ambient textures, with a strong focus on silence, breathing space, and soundscapes. It’s a special opportunity to bring ‘Earde’ into dialogue with listeners in Brno.

———————–

With Earde, Lorenzo Masotto offers an album of contemplation — a return to origins, a listening both to the world and to oneself. His upcoming tour, including the special performance in Brno, confirms that live experience is not just an addition but an essential part of his musical language. It’s an invitation to slow down, to value silence and imperfection, and to build an intimate relationship with sound.

The concert will take place on 4 October at 6pm, in the Grand Hall of Besední dům. Tickets are available at smsticket.