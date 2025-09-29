Brno Creative Days Connects Six Events Covering Art, Science, Crafts and More

Brno Creative Days, an annual festival connecting art, design, crafts, science and technology, will take place again this year from 9-19 October. This year, the festival has expanded to incorporate six separate events, both new and established, united by their celebration of creativity.

The Brno Creative Days festival has been held for several years, but so far it has only included three events: Prototyp, Maker Faire and GameDev Connect. This year, six events will participate in an expanded form of the festival.

“We wanted to concentrate the events so that they would not take away each other’s audience, but rather help each other,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “In the autumn, there are a lot of creative events taking place in Brno, people get lost in them and communication competes with each other. Within the framework of Brno Creative Days, the organizers know about each other, they can time their program more precisely, and they can also invite their visitors to other parts of the festival.”

Credit: Maker Faire

“The City of Brno financially supports the original Prototyp, Maker Faire and GameDev Connect events with an individual subsidy of CZK 2 million and helps the events with promotion,” said Martin Příborský, the City of Brno’s representative for strategic development, metropolitan cooperation and integrated territorial investments. “One of the main visions of Brno is to be a cultural and creative metropolis. Supporting creative industries, including events, is one of the ways to achieve this.”

“Brno Creative Days represent a key event for the development of creativity and innovation in our region,” said Jan Zámečník, Deputy Governor of the South Moravian Region for Strategic Development. “South Moravia has a rich tradition in combining art, science and technology, and similar events help to further develop these fields. The festival is a unique platform for cooperation between artists, designers, developers and the public. These activities are essential for us – creativity is the engine of innovation.”

You can find an overview on the Brno Creative Days website.

What to expect at Brno Creative Days 2025

Prototyp

(October 9–12, prototypbrno.cz)

In the Žlutý Kopec reservoirs, Prototyp will use the unique space to present light and interactive installations from around the world. Andy Thomas transforms birdsong into 3D visualizations, Alex Dowis prepares a light painting on a special canvas in which visitors can also participate, and Leo Bettinelli will present a laser harp that reacts with light and sound to every movement. This year, the festival will also expand to the observatory, with projections on the dome of the digitarium, and on 10 October, KUMST will host a conference on artificial intelligence in art education, where the program will include performances by two fashion visionaries: Nataliya Grimberg will present futuristic 3D printed models and Klára Žídková will present a wedding collection designed with the help of AI.

Prototyp. Credit: Brno City Municipality

KOMA

(October 9–12, festivalkoma.cz)

Káznice on Cejl is hosting the 11th annual international comics festival, this time on the theme of identity. The exhibition will include works by Tomáš Motal, author of the TRAUM 1999 series, which won several awards last year. Also present will be Ivan Brun, who works for Le Monde and underground bands, and Krzysztof Nowak with his book Futuro Darko about a world where Poland won the nuclear race. Michal Hvorecký will personally introduce the graphic novel Comrade Dissident, describing the life and work of the prominent Slovak philosopher and writer Milan Šimečka in conflict with the current situation in his country. In addition to visual arts, the former prison will host musical productions and a program for children.

Brno Bold

(October 10–17, brnobold.cz)

Brno Bold, held at Boldhalle in Zábrdovice, will bring workshops, a lecture and an exhibition primarily of interest to graphic designers, but also open to all creative people. On 15 October, a public debate at the same venue, the Urban Forum of Urban Youth, will explore the shape of urban public space and how it does or does not take into account the needs of young people.

Materials and Design NOW

(October 18, materialsdesignnow.cargo.site)

The first annual conference on the topic of Waste → Source will connect designers, researchers, students, manufacturers and members of the public who share an interest in a responsible approach to materials. Workshops will take place in the morning at KUMST Gallery on Údolní, followed by lectures in the afternoon (admission free, but registration required). A professional publication focused on research into environmentally responsible materials is also being launched.

Maker Faire

(October 18–19, makerfaire.cz/brno)

The Maker Faire invites DIY enthusiasts, innovators, tinkerers, and inventors of all ages to Hall A1 at the Brno Exhibition Centre for workshops and demonstrations in the areas of 3D printing, design, robotics, crafts and sustainable projects. Visitors can bring broken components, have them scanned in 3D, and print a functional replacement part on a 3D printer. They can also control robotic manipulators or a programmable toy car, hunt 3D printed toys with a crane, or try traditional skills such as sewing, restoration or making musical instruments.

Credit: Maker Faire

GameDev Connect

(October 18–19, game-connect.cz)

Maker Faire in Hall A1 will be complemented by GameDev Connect, an event offering gamers, students and developers a look behind the scenes of computer game development, meetings with their creators, and career and educational opportunities. Many games will also be available to try out. The event aims to present games not only as entertainment, but also as art and a way of life.