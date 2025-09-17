Public TV Spots Begin From Parties Contesting October Election

Czech Television began broadcasting election adverts this morning from parties running in the parliamentary elections in October. The ads featured party leaders and presentations of programme priorities, as well as attacks on competitors.

In the evening and at night, Czech Radio stations will also broadcast the candidates’ clips in audio form.

In its ad, ANO defined itself against the current governing coalition. It said that citizens have been forgotten over the past four years and critics of the current state of affairs are being labeled as extremists.

“There are enough of us to defeat evil,” declared the election broadcast of the governing Spolu coalition of the Civic Democrats (ODS), Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and TOP 09. The ad turned attention to the coalition’s opponents, saying that it sometimes appears that decency is declining in society and reason has vanished. However, the coalition argued that there were more people than it seems who want freedom and prosperity, which the coalition says it will provide.

“We’ve been taking the purple road for a long time. Something has been done, but it could definitely have been,” said the Mayors and Independents (STAN) leader Vit Rakusan, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister and Spolu leader Petr Fiala (ODS).

The clip from Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) featured its leaders walking on Prague’s Charles Bridge. The Pirates emphasised their plans to improve and kick-start the Czech Republic, while Volt said they would like to stir things up.

The Motorists promised solutions even to complicated problems. “We will end Fiala, we will monitor Babis,” claimed the representatives of the party, which according to polls is just above the threshold for entry into the lower house.

An anti-government clip was presented by the Stacilo! movement, composed of the Communists and Social Democrats with other small parties. The minor extra-parliamentary party Prisaha, led by senator and former senior police officer Robert Slachta, presented itself as the only party that would watch over public money.

The broadcast of the election clips, which are mandated by law for public television and radio, will end on 1 October on Czech Television and a day earlier on Czech Radio. The elections will take place on 3-4 October.