President Pavel Warns of Dangers of Inequality Between Czech Regions

During a visit today to the Pardubice Region, Czech President Petr Pavel warned that the Czech regions that are lagging behind economically could drag down the entire country, and that the Czech Republic should not have such a division between “beautiful shop fronts” and backwater areas that it does not want to show to anyone.

The president was introduced to the new Homerun Foundation, which aims to help talented people stay in the region.

According to regional statistics, up to one-fifth of young people in regions that are socially and economically lagging wish to move away. The president said he was taking suggestions on how to approach such regions. After the elections, the country will have a new government and new programme periods for projects will be prepared.

“As needs grow, resources will decline, so we need to find the most effective ways to make the maximum impact with the minimum resources,” Pavel said.

The Pardubice Region intends to use the new fund to encourage talented people to return home after their studies. The fund is a collaboration between the public administration, companies and the banking sector. It can help applicants start their careers, provide money for studies, arrange internships abroad or find starter housing, according to the promotional clip.

“The support will be directed to students of bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes. The first results will come in three to five years,” said Governor Martin Netolicky (3PK). “The amount of support will depend on whether students commit to returning to their home region after school. The maximum support is CZK 100,000 per year and they can apply for a maximum of five years.”

In addition to the fund, the region could be significantly helped by a change in tax budgeting, the governor said. On Thursday, the region will submit a proposal to the Constitutional Court to repeal one of the provisions of the law on the budget determination of taxes for the regions, which it considers to be unfair.

“I am sincerely sorry that the consensus within the Association of Regions could not be brought to a conclusion,” said President Pavel, adding that he believed that the regions would come to an agreement so that the government can change the tax budget.

“I see it as a fundamental issue so that we can move forward with social and economic policy,” the president said. He also reiterated that he supports the decentralisation of government, and said the state should create conditions for maximum flexibility for regions and municipalities, which know their local areas best and can effectively manage local priorities themselves.