Ukliďme Česko Will Mobilize Thousands Throughout The Czech Republic to Clean Up The Country

This Saturday, 20 September, Ukliďme Česko (“Let’s clean up the Czech Republic”) is organizing its second annual nationwide clean-up of the year, following the first one in late March. This weekend’s event aligns with World Cleanup Day, and offers many ways for volunteers to contribute locally to the global effort.

The most straightforward way for volunteers to participate is by registering on the event’s website for an organized clean-up near their location. Throughout the country, just under 900 local clean-ups have already been scheduled, with over 50 planned around Brno. Volunteers are also free to organize their own clean-up events through a similar registration process.

The grassroots initiative aims to tackle one of the country’s persistent environmental challenges: illegal dumping and littering. As such, the event’s website also offers the possibility to report any illegal landfill sites as well as other environmental hazards.

Finally, volunteers can also simply donate either money or material, such as gardening gloves or garbage bags. Donating CZK 300, for example, will allow the organizers to deliver 10 pairs of gloves and 20 solid 100-litre bags into the hands of volunteers, allowing them to collect up to 160 kilograms of waste.

Visit the event’s official website for more information.