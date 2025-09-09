Environment Ministry Releases CZK 3 Billion More Funding For Flood Control Measures

The government will release another CZK 3 billion to support flood control measures and the restoration of watercourses, the Environment Ministry said in a press release yesterday.



The money will help municipalities across the Czech Republic, not just in the regions affected by last September’s floods. Municipalities, regions, state-owned enterprises and contributory organisations will be able to apply for subsidies of up to 100% of their costs from 1 October through the State Environmental Fund (SFZP). Subsidy applications can be submitted until 30 September next year.



“Last September’s flood strongly reminded us that we need to implement all types of flood protection measures as soon as possible,” said Environment Minister Petr Hladik (KDU-CSL). “The government has allocated CZK 3 billion for nature-friendly measures, from which we will support the restoration or construction of protective reservoirs, polders, and revitalisation of streams with the possibility of spilling increased flows.”



He added that these measures imitated natural processes, retained water in the landscape and protected lives and property.



According to the ministry, this is a more effective and environmentally friendly form of protection over the long-term than purely technical measures. These include, for example, widening channels, enabling natural floodplain flow, building flood parks, pools, wetlands or polders. These interventions slow down water runoff as well as contributing to improving biodiversity, water quality and microclimate.



The subsidies are intended for a wide range of applicants, including municipalities and their associations, regions, public institutions and state-owned enterprises.



“For most measures, the support will cover up to 100% of eligible expenses, with the exception of the construction and reconstruction of protective reservoirs, where support can reach 85%,” said Hladik. The minimum cost of a project is CZK 1 million, or CZK 5 million excluding VAT for revitalisation of streams and floodplains.



Applications will be submitted electronically through the SFZP system. Supported projects must be completed by the end of 2030. The call is single-round and non-competitive, so applications will be processed in the order of receipt.