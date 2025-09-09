15,000 Ukrainian Refugees Meet Conditions For Long-Term Residence In The Czech Republic

About 15,000 out of 80,000 applicants have met the basic conditions for granting special long-term residence to Ukrainian refugees, and can register and book an appointment to visit the Interior Ministry before the end of the year, the ministry’s spokesman Adam Rozler announced yesterday.

Refugees with temporary protection can obtain special long-term residence in the Czech Republic if they have been in the country for at least two years, are economically self-sufficient, have a clean criminal record, and have secured housing. They must also have uninterrupted health insurance with no arrears, must not be in receipt of humanitarian benefits, and must have an annual income of over CZK 440,000.

Families living in joint households were considered as a whole, said Rozler in a press release.

He said about 47,000 households, or approximately 80,000 people showed interest in long-term residence in the country.

The ministry stated that 35% of the households did not meet the conditions concerning the length of stay, health insurance and benefits, and a further 45% failed to reach the minimum annual income.

More than one fifth of the Ukrainians who met the conditions live in Prague.

Those who fulfilled the conditions can register at the ministry’s Information portal for foreigners by the end of the year.

Officials will then verify that the other conditions are met at a face-to-face meeting.

If the applicant fulfils all the conditions, they will be granted a five-year stay, free access to the labour market and the possibility to apply for permanent residence afterwards.

After assessing the first wave, the Czech government will decide whether there will be another round of registrations and what the conditions will be.

“The aim is to ensure a smooth transition to long-term residence for those who want to live and work in the Czech Republic for the long term, while maintaining a system of support for those who still need it,” Rozler said.